Adele expresses desire to have baby girl with Rich Paul: 'A bossy little queen'

Adele opened up about her desire to expand her family with partner Rich Paul during her Weekends with Adele concerts in Las Vegas.



The Rolling in the Deep singer said she hopes to welcome a baby girl with Paul as she already is a mother to a boy after she is done with her Las Vegas residency.

"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” the 36-yar-old singer told the crowd during one of her latest concerts.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy," the Grammy winner said, referring to her boy, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

She went on to add, "I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"

"With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?" Adele further said, jokingly about Paul, who is a father to three kids from his previous relationship.

This is not the first time Adele has openly expressed the desire to expand her family with Paul. Back in August, the singer told the audience during her show that’s she feels "ready to be a mom again soon."

She said, "I really want to be a mom again soon," before adding, "I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."