 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor is all-set to return to big screens after almost four years as his much-anticipated project Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, finally got a release date.

Taking to social media, the filmmakers posted a brief yet enthralling video of the movie to confirm the release date – July 22, 2022. 

The thrilling clip unveils the dynamic duo along with Vaani Kapoor inviting the movie loves to the ‘legendary’ action drama.

Earlier in September 2021, fans were given a first look of the Rockstar actor’s character, speaking high of grim but fierce look. Whereas, Dutt will be seen playing the main antagonist.

The Befikre actor also took to Twitter to share the news with her fans, writing, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July."

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

The movie, helmed by Yash Raj Films, was previously slated to hit theatres on March, 18, 2022. However, the release was pushed back given the issues related to pandemic. 

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors
Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’
Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'

Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'
Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US
Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal
Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage
Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office
Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See
Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Latest

view all