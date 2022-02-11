Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor is all-set to return to big screens after almost four years as his much-anticipated project Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, finally got a release date.

Taking to social media, the filmmakers posted a brief yet enthralling video of the movie to confirm the release date – July 22, 2022.

The thrilling clip unveils the dynamic duo along with Vaani Kapoor inviting the movie loves to the ‘legendary’ action drama.

Earlier in September 2021, fans were given a first look of the Rockstar actor’s character, speaking high of grim but fierce look. Whereas, Dutt will be seen playing the main antagonist.

The Befikre actor also took to Twitter to share the news with her fans, writing, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July."

The movie, helmed by Yash Raj Films, was previously slated to hit theatres on March, 18, 2022. However, the release was pushed back given the issues related to pandemic.