Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel

Pop music sensation Shakira has taken the internet by storm after dropping her gorgeous take on the popular That's Not My Name trend.

While the Internet is buzzing with the latest social media trend, the Waka Waka famed crooner also shared the clippings of some of her iconic performances of her career.

Joining the viral trend, the Hips Don’t Lie singer turned to her Instagram handle and shared the reel with caption, “My name is Shakira, but they call me… Mi nombre es Shakira, pero me dicen… #ThatsNotMyName”

The clip features the queen of pop’s iconic performances in hit music videos including, Wolf and Loca.

Take a look.







