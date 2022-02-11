Prince Andrew masseuse details his 'creepy' comments on her love life, figure

FileFootage

Prince Andrew's odd behaviour towards his staff has been witnessed by another employee- a temporary masseuse- who worked for the Duke over one summer.



Emma Gruenbaum claims that the Duke of York tried to hug her at the end of the session and made her uncomfortable by asking about her love life in between their massage sessions.

Ms Gruenbaum, who served Andrew at the Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, told the Sun: "I don’t want to sit by and not speak out about the way he was towards me as he calls Virginia delusional."

She later revealed how Andrew used to request a full body massage from her even after she expressed her discomfort.

“Every time I saw him he would try to overstep the line," she said. "His advances weren’t working and I think that his patience ran out."



Prince Andrew was "very different" than her other high-profile clients and often used to comment on her body parts, recalls Ms Gruenbaum.

Ms Gruenbaum was invited to massage the Duke at odd timings, even on Sundays, and was asked not to "make fuss" when she used to complain of his erratic behaviour.