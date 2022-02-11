Gal Gadot starrer ‘Death on the Nile’ banned in Kuwait, Lebanon

Kuwait and Lebanon have refused to release 'Death on the Nile' in protest of the movie’s Israeli star Gal Gadot

Kuwait and Lebanon have refused to release the upcoming Hollywood film Death on the Nile in protest to the movie’s Israeli star Gal Gadot, Deadline confirmed.

Gadot, an Israeli national, has served in the Israeli military for two years, as mandated by Israel, and her previous films, including Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, were also banned in countries like Lebanon, Qatar, and Kuwait over her connection to the IDF.

The Kenneth Branagh directorial, however, will be releasing in the rest of the Middle East this weekend.

The news of the ban was first reported by The Daily Mail which cited the Al-Qabas newspaper as it source; the Kuwaiti newspaper said the film was being banned due to social media protests against it.

Gadot, in May 2021, also sided with Israel during heightened tensions around the Israel-Palestine conflict, taking to Instagram and Twitter to post a message about the same which received quite the backlash. She then disabled the comments on her posts.

Death on the Nile also stars Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, and Emma Mackey among others.