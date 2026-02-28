Everything to know about Brit Awards 2026 from location to stars

BRIT Awards 2026 kicks off tonight at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in a big first for the ceremony, leaving London after 48 years.

The show has grown into one of UK’s biggest music events since it started in 1977.

Four winners have already been announced, with PinkPantheress winning Producer of the Year, Noel Gallagher of Oasis gets Songwriter of the Year, Mark Ronson is honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Music meanwhile Jacob Alon takes the Critics’ Choice award for 2026.

The night will feature performances from Olivia Dean, Harry Styles, RAYE and the HUNTR/X girls EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI along with Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson, Alex Warren, Sombr, and Rosaliá.

This year’s Brit trophy is made from amber-coloured resin and designed by Matthew Williamson, inspired by Manchester’s worker bee symbol.

Fans, however, can watch the ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX from 8:15pm, with a live stream on ITV’s YouTube channel from 8:45pm.

The dramatic move to Manchester give the Brit Awards a fresh stage and a new vibe while keeping all the glamour, music and excitement fans its love.

As big stars are all set to perform and awards will go to whoever deserves, tonight has promised to be a memorable celebration of music in UK.