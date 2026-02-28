Joe D’Amelio’s romance with Paige DeSorbo blossoms as couple goes exclusive

Joe D’Amelio is officially off the market, and thriving in his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

The 33-year-old Summer House alum revealed to Us Weekly at the Actors Rising Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE February 26 that she and D’Amelio are ‘exclusive’.

She described their romance as “really fun” and “very relaxing.”

“I’m in my 30s, so it’s not like I’m out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s,” DeSorbo explained.

She praised the Italian-American businessman’s quiet confidence and the benefit of romancing an Italian.

She shared, “I feel like they get a reputation that they’re not quiet, but they’re quiet—and I appreciate that…It’s important [for] a man to know when to shut it.”

The couple’s relationship has been largely private which is a refreshing change for DeSorbo after years in the spotlight.

She previously dated Southern Charm star Craig Conover from 2021 to 2024, a romance that played out publicly on reality TV.

“It was such a balancing act,” she reflected. “[Now] it’s nice to be able to decide what I share and what I don’t [with] my personal stuff.”

Sources close to the pair told Us Weekly D’Amelio has been a “breath of fresh air” for the Actors Awards Pre-Show host, offering a calm, grounded presence.

“She’s in a totally different headspace now,” one insider shared with the outlet adding that Joe ‘is exactly what Paige needed’.