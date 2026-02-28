Christopher Nolan shares honest opinion about 'Fast & Furious' movies

Christopher Nolan opens up about favourite 'Fast & Furious' movie

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has made a rare statement about the globally acclaimed action-packed franchise, Fast and Furious.

Recently, the Academy Award winning director sat down with TV Host Stephen Colbert for a chat where, he was asked to share his guilty pleasure.

The 61-year-old comedian emphasized that, “I’ve been told that you’re a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise.”

To respond, Nolan confidently said that he has no guilt in admitting that he is a Fast and Furious fan as he believes “it’s a tremendous action franchise.”

During the conversation, the 55-year-old British American filmmaker was left stunned to know that Stephen has never seen any of the Fast films.

Christopher added, “I watch those movies all the time, I love them. I’m amazed you’ve never seen one of them. You do not need to watch them all in one sitting.”

While encouraging Colbert to watch the movies, he explained, “It’s only the last few where a very specific arc of mythology sort of developed.”

Nolan confessed that he personally likes the third part of the film Tokyo Drift.

Work wise, the Interstellar director is gearing up to release his new film The Odyssey, a Greek Epic starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The film is slated to release globally on July 17.