Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day

Selena Gomez got really upset in the days before her wedding to Benny Blanco after losing her handwritten vows.

The Only Murders in the Building star couldn’t find them for four or five days, leaving her in tears as the big day got closer.

Benny Blanco found the vows just in time luckily as On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said that he gave them back to Selena without looking at them and joked that it made him look like a hero.

“She was crying because she couldn’t find [them],” Blanco shared.

“I found them right before the wedding! I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look. But how good is it? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing?”

The wedding, however, went perfectly in September with the vows ready just in time.

All of Selena and Benny’s fans are amazed and in complete awe knowing that the small drama before the wedding didn’t ruin the big day.

