 
Geo News

Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day
Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day

Selena Gomez got really upset in the days before her wedding to Benny Blanco after losing her handwritten vows.

The Only Murders in the Building star couldn’t find them for four or five days, leaving her in tears as the big day got closer.

Benny Blanco found the vows just in time luckily as On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said that he gave them back to Selena without looking at them and joked that it made him look like a hero.

“She was crying because she couldn’t find [them],” Blanco shared.

“I found them right before the wedding! I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look. But how good is it? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing?”

The wedding, however, went perfectly in September with the vows ready just in time.

All of Selena and Benny’s fans are amazed and in complete awe knowing that the small drama before the wedding didn’t ruin the big day.

Selena Gomez, moreover, experienced an emotional moment days before her wedding to Benny Blanco left people loving the star more.

Benny Blanco breaks silence after ‘filthy feet' controversy
Benny Blanco breaks silence after ‘filthy feet' controversy
‘Traitors' host Claudia Winkleman sets strict rule ahead of BBC show launch
‘Traitors' host Claudia Winkleman sets strict rule ahead of BBC show launch
Liam Payne fans question Kate Cassidy's 'loyalty' with late singer
Liam Payne fans question Kate Cassidy's 'loyalty' with late singer
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood energy to a football stadium in Lisbon
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood energy to a football stadium in Lisbon
Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher set for awkward BRIT's reunion
Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher set for awkward BRIT's reunion
Micky Dolenz pays heartfelt tribute to Neil Sedaka after his demise
Micky Dolenz pays heartfelt tribute to Neil Sedaka after his demise
Amanda Holden excited as 'Britain's Got Talent' returns with old school Simon
Amanda Holden excited as 'Britain's Got Talent' returns with old school Simon
Pink causes buzz as she leaves California amid split rumors from partner
Pink causes buzz as she leaves California amid split rumors from partner