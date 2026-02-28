Michael Jackson’s estate hit with serious allegations from family

Michael Jackson’s estate is now facing a new lawsuit from four of the late singer’s siblings over shocking allegations of child sex trafficking and abuse.

The lawsuit was filed by Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo Cascio in a Los Angeles federal court on February 27.

The family says that they were paid $690,000 a year for five years after watching the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

However, they now claim that the settlement was too small and was “an unlawful agreement to silence victims of childhood sexual abuse.”

The lawsuit says that Jackson abused siblings over many years, starting when some were just seven or eight.

It claims that the late legend gave them drugs, alcohol and exposed them to pornography while abused them in places including Switzerland and UK.

The legal complaint, moreover, also mentions child sex trafficking, emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and fraud.

Jackson’s estate lawyer Marty Singer denied all those claims as he said that the lawsuit is “a desperate money grab” and pointed out that the family previously defended Jackson in interviews and in Frank Cascio’s 2011 book.

Singer added that their new allegations go against what they said before.