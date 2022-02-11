Here’s how Megan Fox feels about divorce settlement with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is looking forward to spend her future with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as she is ‘pleased’ to have finalised her divorce settlement with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

According to Us Weekly’s recent reports, the Transformer star, who recently finalised her divorce after more than a year of parting ways with Green, has ‘moved’ on from her past ‘and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement.”

The 35-year-old actor is “thankful for the guidance she had during the divorce from her attorney, Laura Wasser,” reported the magazine.

The former couple, who tied the knot in June 2010, shares three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Fox and Green filed for divorce in October of last year and reached the settlement without a prenup.

Earlier in January 2022, the Jennifer's Body actor announced her engagement to the Bad Things rapper by unveiling swoon-worthy photos of her proposal.

On the other hand, Green is gearing up to embrace fatherhood once again as he is about to welcome a baby with ladylove Sharna Burgess.