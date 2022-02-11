 
entertainment
Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Britney Spears is speaking out about family’s ‘abusive practices’ during her conservatorship as she recently reflected on the time when the pop singer thought that she had cancer.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, the Toxic singer reportedly blasted her family for pretending to ‘help’ her with depression. 

“The only thing honestly disturbing about me is depression ... but you don’t take people out of their homes for that !!!,” read the screenshot shared by a fan account.

The 40-year-old singer claimed that the ‘people who worked’ for her strictly monitored her so that she can’t go anywhere.

“I honestly thought they were trying to kill me cuz it seemed to me like some sick joke,” wrote Spears as she called out the doctors and nurses for being a ‘ploy to make others NOT better.’

“but I couldn’t get angry or scream or anything !!! I feel suffocated !!!,” wrote the Gimme More singer.

 “At one point I thought ... wait do I have cancer and they don’t want me to know. And this is some secret therapy for people with cancer?” Spears recalled.


