Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’

Kylie Jenner’s new life as a mother of two has officially kicked off with a social media detox and sources have come forward to give fans the lay of the land and spilled the beans on everything that’s happening in the Jenner household.



The duo welcomed their son just a day after their firstborn’s fourth birthday.

During the insider’s interview with Us Weekly, they revealed, "Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister."

The entire family has "all been non-stop smiling" since their new edition graced the family and both co-parents have also been “very hands on” and aim to focus all “their time and energy on their new baby.”

The same source also went as far as to give some details into the baby boy’s personality and dubbed him a “really good boy” who has already started “sleeping overnight.”

Before concluding they also explained that the beauty mogul will release the name of her boy “once she’s ready.”