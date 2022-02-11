 
Friday Feb 11 2022
Web Desk

Queen's announcement for Camilla was a message for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

The Queen’s surprise announcement about Camilla being the future Queen Consort is thought to be a message of “loyalty” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to American PR Expert Eric Schiffer, the monarch’s announcement on the eve of Ascension Day was done because of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence.

He added that the monarch “does not view them as being loyal” as the couple’s past actions were a “decapitation” of her trust.

Schiffer told the Daily Star: “I think the Queen’s move (Camilla announcement) seems designed, in part, to public opinion by creating this further connection to the crown and is clearly, secondarily directed at Meghan and Harry and their loyalty. It (loyalty) means something to her (Queen).

“The silence by Harry and Meghan suggests that the message may have been received.

“I think it sends a message that loyalty counts, which I don’t think the Queen views as being loyal. Quite the opposite, It is sort of a decapitation of loyalty.”

