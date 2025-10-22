Blake Lively addresses domestic violence amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively speaks out on domestic violence amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively just raised her voice for an issue she finds important.

As her 2024 film, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines because of her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, she shared information on domestic violence.

This comes more than a year after she was slammed for neglecting to speak on the critical topic during her initial promotion for the popular film.

Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, remains in an ongoing litigation with Baldoni, the director and leading man of their 2024 film, with multiple costars having been deposed.

The A Simple Favor star took to her Instagram Stories to share harrowing statistics about domestic violence among teens in America.

Lively also shared a pair of screen grabs in hopes of spreading awareness to her 42.2 million followers on the issue, and what can be done to prevent it moving forward,

She also lauded multiple organizations for their efforts to combat domestic violence, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Love Is Respect.

Lively said the respective organizations had been “working to educate teens about safe and healthy relationships.”

The actress, who played the role of domestic violence victim Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, also offered her own insights in how to combat domestic violence.

“Early and appropriate education is critical for both prevention and activation,” Lively said.

The Shallows talent also said that “in this time, digital and emotional violence is most [prevalent] and easily hidden... especially for teens.”

She added that the National Domestic Violence Hotline “has both real person phone support as well as AI chat resources, checklist, information, planning, advocacy, and more for all types of abuse, affecting all ages and genders.”

It is pertinent to mention that Blake Lively is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni, as she sued him for sexual harassment and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.