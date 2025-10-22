Ashley Tisdale calls out ‘nonstop' body shaming from haters

Ashley Tisdale slams ‘nonstop’ body shaming

Ashley Tisdale just slammed "nonstop" online body shaming.

The High School Musical alum revealed her frustration in a candid blog post about weight-loss jabs.

40-year-old Ashley explained that she personally chose not to use GLP-1 medications to try to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter Emerson, 13 months ago.

While she had "zero" problem with people taking that path, she was troubled by the number of "already thin" celebrities that were already using weight-loss injections.

"When I see people who are already thin signing up for it, I can't help but think of how body trends keep shifting," Ashley explained on her By Ashley French blog.

She continued, "In the 2000s it was big boobs, then suddenly flat chests were in. The 2010s brought body positivity, and now it's like we're back to chasing ultra-slim everything. We keep moving the goalposts and it's exhausting."

"What makes it harder is the nonstop online commentary," the actress confessed.

"People pick apart bodies on the internet in ways they'd never dare say to someone's face. Speculating ("is she pregnant?") and critiquing ("she looks gaunt!") is treated like it's normal, but it's not. All of it leaves people feeling like no matter what they do, they'll be judged. You really can't win," Ashley Tisdale concluded.