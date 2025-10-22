Mariah Carey achieves major music and philanthropic milestone

Mariah Carey bags MusiCares' Person of the Year title

Mariah just became MusiCares' Person of the Year for 2026.

MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that supports musicians in times of financial, personal, or medical need, announced that they would honour the Emotions singer on a gala that will be held on January 30, 2026.

Reacting to the news, Mariah expressed her happiness through her official Instagram post, writing, "I'm so honored to be named the 2026 MusiCares' Person of the Year."

"Grateful to be celebrated through this special GRAMMY Week event, raising vital funds to support the music community year-round,” she added.

Amid the event, producers will celebrate Mariah's "extraordinary career as well as her long-standing commitment to supporting communities and people in need."

It is also pertinent to mention that in the past, the Believe hitmaker has contributed to relief efforts for the communities impacted by Hurricane Katrina and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are honoured to recognise Mariah Carey as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent," praised Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive officer of the Recording Academy and MusiCares.

"Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night," he added.

The Person of the Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will take place two nights before the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Mariah Carey joins a distinguished list of MusiCares honourees, including Jon Bon Jovi, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, and Fleetwood Mac.