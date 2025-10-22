Charlie Puth gets up close and honest about becoming a dad

Charlie Puth finally breaks silence on his journey to fatherhood after emotional son reveal

Singer songwriter Charlie Puth has just shed light on becoming a father, following his announcement in his song Changes.

The whole thing was shared during his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

In that chat he not only dished on his emotions following the news but also revealed the due date.

“We’re expecting a baby in March,” were one of the singer’s first words. “I’m gonna be a dad…”

But he did make thing clear and that was that “I was told not to reveal the gender.”

What the star did admit though, that tugged at heartstrings was “I hope baby likes music, because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”

The chat also featured a personal anecdote by the singer, during it he talked about sharing his love of music with his unborn child and said, “I’m gonna do what my mom did for me. My mom used to put the headphones, it was the 90s so the headphones were big, just put ‘em on her tummy. I think I listened to James Taylor, Luther Vandross and I feel like I got a wide array of music. So, I’ll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not.”

A performance of the song Changes also followed, check it out below!



