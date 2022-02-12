 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘living high’ in California: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Royal experts have just stepped forward with more insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “very very happy” California lifestyle.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Mineards issued this revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lifestyle in the US.

He started off by telling the Evening Standard, "Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she’s been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see.”

He even added, "They’ve made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane.”

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen worried she’ll ‘drop’ if she stops working: report

Queen worried she’ll ‘drop’ if she stops working: report
Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses excitement over becoming a grandpa ‘all over again’

Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses excitement over becoming a grandpa ‘all over again’
Plans for Prince Andrew's 62nd birthday trashed amid sex abuse case

Plans for Prince Andrew's 62nd birthday trashed amid sex abuse case
Brie Larson reveals Captain Marvel role pushed her ‘past what was possible’

Brie Larson reveals Captain Marvel role pushed her ‘past what was possible’
Robert Pattinson addresses ‘overwhelmingly sad feeling’ of ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson addresses ‘overwhelmingly sad feeling’ of ‘The Batman’
Wendy Williams’ bank fears ‘exploitation’ amid fund suspension

Wendy Williams’ bank fears ‘exploitation’ amid fund suspension
Prince Harry 'found new ways to make money' with career change

Prince Harry 'found new ways to make money' with career change

The Chainsmokers fawn over new MV ‘High’: ‘Had so much fun making music!’

The Chainsmokers fawn over new MV ‘High’: ‘Had so much fun making music!’
Queen’s decision to name Camilla queen may tank royal popularity: report

Queen’s decision to name Camilla queen may tank royal popularity: report
Queen's announcement for Camilla was a message for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's announcement for Camilla was a message for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston ‘far from her bubbly self’ as blues kick in: ‘Finding it tough’

Jennifer Aniston ‘far from her bubbly self’ as blues kick in: ‘Finding it tough’
Prince William dubbed 'naughty' after meeting with UAE police

Prince William dubbed 'naughty' after meeting with UAE police

Latest

view all