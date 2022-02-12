Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘living high’ in California: report

Royal experts have just stepped forward with more insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “very very happy” California lifestyle.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Mineards issued this revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lifestyle in the US.

He started off by telling the Evening Standard, "Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she’s been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see.”

He even added, "They’ve made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane.”

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”