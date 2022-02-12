 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Prince Charles has issued a final warning to younger brother Prince Andrew amid his ongoing sex scandal.

A royal source told The Sun: “Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture.

“He has been warned to keep his head down. Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.

“Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.”

Prince Charles' rash steps come soon after Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her a the age of 17. Ms Giuffre claims to be trafficked to Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein.

Reacting to Andrew's ongoing scnadal, Queen too, has stripped him off all of his military titles.

