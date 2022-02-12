Britney Spears cries over her love for fudge amid comeback prep

Britney Spears takes to social media to show off the love she has for hot fudge while preparing for her first-ever comeback after five years.

The singer’s love for chocolate is not unlike anyone else and she isn’t afraid to tell the world either.

Spears recently took to Instagram to share beautiful clips of the desert and dubbed it as one of the most “beautiful” experiences she’s ever had.

In the video, she could be heard saying, “This is the most beautiful experience I’ll ever experienced in my life.” (sic)

“This is fudge — and it’s heated up fudge! It’s hot! Thank you Jesus for food!”

For those unversed, the singer dropped plans to unveil a brand new single just two days prior and it's titled Get Naked.

While the song still seems to be in its preparation stage, fans have already started going crazy over the possibility of a return, after almost five years.