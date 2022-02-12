 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears cries over her love for fudge amid comeback prep

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Britney Spears cries over her love for fudge amid comeback prep
Britney Spears cries over her love for fudge amid comeback prep

Britney Spears takes to social media to show off the love she has for hot fudge while preparing for her first-ever comeback after five years.

The singer’s love for chocolate is not unlike anyone else and she isn’t afraid to tell the world either.

Spears recently took to Instagram to share beautiful clips of the desert and dubbed it as one of the most “beautiful” experiences she’s ever had.

In the video, she could be heard saying, “This is the most beautiful experience I’ll ever experienced in my life.” (sic)

“This is fudge — and it’s heated up fudge! It’s hot! Thank you Jesus for food!”

Check it out below:

This video has offered fans a glimpse into Britney’s happier side, especially considering how heavy her past posts about sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been.

For those unversed, the singer dropped plans to unveil a brand new single just two days prior and it's titled Get Naked.

While the song still seems to be in its preparation stage, fans have already started going crazy over the possibility of a return, after almost five years.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's alleged attempt to capture attention backfired

Prince Harry's alleged attempt to capture attention backfired
Zendaya's upcoming film 'Challengers' will add 'over $10m' to her fortune

Zendaya's upcoming film 'Challengers' will add 'over $10m' to her fortune
BTS stars Jungkook and Suga’s ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ sets new records

BTS stars Jungkook and Suga’s ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ sets new records

Rihanna delights fans with pregnancy fashion style as she appears with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna delights fans with pregnancy fashion style as she appears with A$AP Rocky
Kajol marks 12 years of ‘My Name Is Khan’

Kajol marks 12 years of ‘My Name Is Khan’
Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner reveals she hasn’t met Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson
Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal

Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal
Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns

Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns
Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert
Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Latest

view all