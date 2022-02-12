Shatrughan Sinha says Lata Mangeshkar was a huge fan of his daughter's work

Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, claimed Shatrughan Sinha.

Kaala Patthar actor revealed how fond Late Lata Mangeshkar was of his movies and that of his daughter’s Sonakshi in an interview with Aaj Takk.

He said, "We were fortunate that I and my family got love and adoration from Lata Didi. She would often talk about my dialogues and acting. She used to like my daughter Sonakshi's acting as well.”

“She used to say 'I am a big fan of hers. I am a fan of yours but also a big fan of Sonakshi,” said Sinha as he recalled his conversation with the Nightingale of India.

The actor continued, “I told her 'you saying this is such a big compliment for our family and kids'. She used to tell that she watched so and so the film of mine so many times and would recall the dialogues."

He also talked about an incident where he had some lines in a song Aa Bata De Tujhe Kaise Jiya Jata Hai sung by Lata Ji and Mohammed Rafi. However, he was late for the recording and was scared of how Lata Mangeshkar would react but to his surprise, she “handled the whole situation with the utmost grace”.