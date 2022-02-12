 
Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Singer and songwriter Adele has finally broken her silence over the real reason she was forced to make the difficult decision to postpone her Vegas Residency.

Adele featured her explanation in an interview with the host of the Graham Norton Show.

She started off by telling the host, “I tried my hardest,” to make the show possible. “It just would have been a really half-[expletive] show, and I can’t do that.”

She also went on to reference how “People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this’.”

Before concluding she also added, “And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life. I’m not going to start now, you know? I’m obviously gutted.”

This admission comes shortly after the singer referenced the decision in an Instagram video.

At the time she was quoted saying, “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”


