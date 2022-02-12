 
Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund's DUI arrest

Actor Emma Roberts has reportedly been relying on the help and support of her famous aunt Julia Roberts while her partner Garrett Hedlund handles DUI arrest.

An insider from OK! Magazine brought this claim to light and was also quoted saying, “Julia’s been her rock and is providing a loving shoulder to cry on.”

Currently, the Pretty Woman actor “is disappointed in Garrett, there’s no mistaking that,” especially considering his former DUI arrest and lawsuit.

The same insider also went on to reveal, “This split has actually been a long time coming,” and Roberts is working hard to keep it all amicable for 11-month-old son Rhodes.

Even her aunt Julia “thinks Garrett’s incapable of getting his act together and that he has no business being with her niece” because “He’s put Emma through hell, and Julia’s reminding her that someone better will come along.”

"Julia’s been through plenty of her own heartbreak and promises Emma that there's a light at the end of the tunnel.”

A separate source also stepped forward to say that these days, “When people ask why Garrett isn’t there, she says she enjoys time out with her friends and needs a break from home life.”

Even though “her relationship with Garrett is rocky, to say the least. They’re committed to being good parents, so everyone hopes they’ll be able to get back on the same page."

