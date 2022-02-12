Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement

 
Prince Harry and Prince William might have been taken back by Queen's Camilla announcement, according to a royal expert.

Queen Elizabeth II upgraded Camilla's future title from Princess Consort to Queen Consort in an "extraordinary" message last week.

Richard Kay, a royal expert,  wrote in the Mail that Harry may have been taken aback by the decision. Prince Charles spoke to both his sons about the change in the weeks leading up to the announcement.

It is understood he personally called the Duke of Sussex to tell him the news, something which may have surprised his second son, according to Kay.

The expert wrote: "It is entirely possible that Harry was taken aback by his grandmother's announcement.

'William was not part of the decision-making process, so it is, therefore, extremely unlikely Harry was.

Neither of the princes shared public statements immediately after the Queen's announcement, although William was reportedly 'supportive' of the decision. Meanwhile, Harry paid tribute to his mum Diana when he broke his silence four days after the announcement.

