Sunday Feb 13 2022
New picture with Ghislaine Maxwell deals another blow to Prince Andrew

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Hours after Prince Andrew said he has no recollection of a palace tour with Ghislaine Maxwell,  a picture surfaced of him and the disgraced socialite showing former US president Bill Clinton and Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey around Buckingham Palace.

The Telegraph has obtained an exclusive photograph of the Duke in Buckingham Palace in 2002, showing him in the Queen’s official residence with Maxwell, who is facing 40 years in jail after being convicted of sex offences.

In the background is Bill Clinton, the former US president who was being given a tour of the palace with Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor whose reputation has since been shredded over allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

A member of the tour party said: “Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who led us into Buckingham Palace. We walked in the main gates and Ghislaine showed us where we needed to be. She knew her way around this area of the palace. Ghislaine was described to me [as] an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew’s.”

The second son of Queen Elizabeth had said  he had “no recollection” of being at the bash. 

According to the Telegraph,  VIPs were given a tour of Buckingham Palace by the Duke of York. 

The newspaper said that the guests were told that Ghislaine Maxwell was accompanying them because she was Prince Andrew's  ex-girlfriend.

 Andrew faces a US civil action over sexual assault allegations - claims he has consistently denied.

In court documents filed as part of her civil case against Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre said she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by the late billionaire financier, Epstein.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, filed a civil case in New York in August 2021 under the state's Child Victims Act, which allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue a case which otherwise would have been barred because too much time had passed.


