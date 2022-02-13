 
Kodak Black hit someone outside Justin Bieber's party before gunshots were fired: reports

Kodak Black reportedly got into a fight and hit someone outside Justin Bieber’s afterparty in Los Angeles following gunshots that injured around three people.

According to reports, the Baby hit-maker and wife Hailey Bieber were hosting a party at The Nice Guy club after performing at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also included in the guest list of the star-studded event.

TMZ reported that the No Flockin rapper and his entourage were also ‘talking and smiling’ outside the venue when they suddenly got into an altercation. 

“Kodak took a swing at someone and then…you hear gunshots,” told the publication.

To go by Page Six’s reports, “The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage. After others jumped in, shots were fired…and then all hell broke loose.”

Black was previously arrested and pleaded guilty in March 2020 to charges of firearms possession.

