Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: pics

Love’s in the air for Travis Barker who just made Kourtney Kardashian swoon over her beau with an adorable Valentine’s Day surprise.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a series of snaps as she gave fans a glimpse of her love-filled celebrations.



The 42-year-old socialite was amazed to walk into gorgeous decorations, featuring a pair of giant mickey and minnie mouse encircled by scores of red roses and candles.

The reality TV star got engaged to Blink-182 drummer in October 2021 and the lovebirds are already looking forward to walk down the aisle soon.

Earlier, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive.”

“They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates,” it added.