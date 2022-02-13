Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic relationship is the latest talk of the town as the duo will be sharing the screen space together in their highly-anticipated film Brahmastra.

While the stars’ fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming drama film, the makers have unveiled a never-before-seen picture in which the lovebirds just could not take their eyes off each other.

An Instagram fan page of Ranbir, ranbir__kapoor82, has shared a picture on social media, which is supposedly a still from the film and revealed the pair’s character names as well.





The Highway actress is seen clad a pink colour top with her hair left open as she is looking at the Rockstar actor across a large metal gate while holding his hand. The picture was shared with the caption, “Shiva and Isha (followed by heart icons)”

The loved-up click left fans in excitement, who are happy on finally catching a glimpse of the two of them from the movie. “Too cute," commented one. “Shiva and isha will create magic on screen,” wrote another. A fan also expressed hope that the film lives up to the expectations to the hype it has created so far.





Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

Previously, the makers revealed the motion poster, featuring the Tamasha star with the Trishul of Lord Shiva, covered in flames.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently busy promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic drama. He also has Animal in his kitty.