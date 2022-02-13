 
entertainment
Prince Andrew snubbed on birthday with no honour of raised flags

Prince Andrew will not be honoured by the state during this birthday amid ongoing sex scandal.

A joint decision by the Government and Buckingham Palace states that Government buildings will not raise the Union Flag on Andrew's birthday coming Saturday.

The Duke of York was also recently stripped of all his military titles by the Queen and was asked to lay low by elder brother and future King, Prince Charles. 

A Whitehall source said: “Some people were uneasy about the flag being flown and as Andrew’s birthday approached it became more pressing.

“With the scandal around him and the decisions taken by the Queen and the military, it was obvious what needed to be done. After consultations with the Palace, it was decided to update the guidance by removing his birthday from dates where a flag should be raised.”

Flying flags on occasions like the Queen's birthday is necessary. On other events, it is highly encouraged

