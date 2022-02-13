Zendaya kept ‘options open’ while vetting Tom Holland relationship: source

Award-winning actress Zendaya reportedly felt it important to keep her options open when it comes to love, during the earlier days of her romance with Tom Holland.

Insiders close to the couple broke this news while speaking with OK! And also began by assuring fans that the duo’s relationship is no mere “publicity stunt” for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom is “all in and making his feelings known loud and clear,” the insider made sure to explain. But, despite the fact that she “definitely loves” the actor, she was hesitant to enter into an exclusive relationship.

Tom on the other hand Tom felt “besotted” from “the moment he met her” and wasn’t even bothered by Zendaya’s short fling with Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi.

The same insider also went on to admit, “Tom didn’t show that he was bothered, but it grated his nerves,” just the same.

Till the end Tom never gave up on his lady and “Zendaya was touched by how much Tom cared.”

In fact, “He’d move in with her tomorrow if he could,” although it's possible that Zendaya may need some convincing to agree to a relocation, “she’ll likely agree to a trial period of living together.”

This revelation comes shortly after it was revealed that Tom Holland has snagged a multi-million pound home for him and Zendaya.