Monday Feb 14 2022
BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update

Monday Feb 14, 2022

BTS’ Jin takes fans by surprise with a Valentine’s Day special and even ended up becoming The Little Prince for many living across the globe.

The post alone became a top trend barely three hours since its release and already has over 12.7K+ tweets.

What makes the post extra special is the fact that the singer chose to become “The Little Prince” for fans on Valentine’s Day and has sparked a Twitter gush-fest where fans cannot help but swoon over the star’s timing and aesthetic charm.

Check it out below:

Many fans also re-uploaded the picture and dubbed it “prime boyfriend content.” Others joined in soon enough and couldn’t help but exclaim, “Good Lord he is an incredibly handsome man.”

For those unversed with the reference, the post talks of both Jin’s nickname as Prince Charming, as well as his 2020 solo song Moon in the Map Of The Soul ON;E concert.

The stage, at the time, for his single was decked out, all in the princely moonlit theme. 

