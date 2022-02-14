Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic

Love is in the air!

Bollywood stars are celebrating the Valentine’s Day and a number of celebrity couples have turned to their social media handle to pen down emotional and heartfelt love posts for their partners.

On Monday, taking to Instagram, the fashion icon of B Town, Sonam Kapoor has also shared a romantic picture with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote down a love-filled message on the special day.

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a throwback photo with Anand and wrote, "Happy [love] day. Nothing more important than (love icon)"





Taking to the comments section, Anand reacted with love and wrote, "Looooove. Why don't I have this photo.”

In the shared picture, the Neerja actress, who tied the knot with Anand is a grand wedding in 2018, was seen dressed in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress, featuring an black and white polka dot print. She paired the outfit with a bright pink silk cape draped on the shoulder.

The diva completed her look with a necklace, matching earrings and black sandals. Anand, on the other hand, looked dapper wearing a black suit, with blue shirt and a striped tie.

Anand too took to his social media handle and shared a bunch of throwback photos with his wife. He captioned the series of pictures with the couple’s hashtag, "Forever #EverydayPhenomenal."

Take a look.







