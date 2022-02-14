Prince Charles ‘losing patience’ over Prince Andrew suit: ‘May banish him’

Prince Charles has reportedly started to lose any patience he ever had with Prince Andrew regarding his assault lawsuit.



A Daily Express insider brought this revelation to light during a recent chat.

They started off by telling royal fans, “Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture. He has been warned to keep his head down.”

“Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.”

Before concluding the same insider also added, “Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. [Prince Andrew] has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.”