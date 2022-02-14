Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, while giving an insight into his relationship with Malaika Arora, spilled the beans on the couple’s plans for Valentine’s Day.

During his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the 2 States actor hinted at giving a surprise to his ladylove to make the day even more special.

He told the outlet, “We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment.

“Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise. I love surprising her and I think today also, there’ll be a surprise or two planned,” added the 36-year-old actor.

The Half Girlfriend actor also lauded Arora for ‘allowing him’ to acknowledge himself more.

“She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” he explained.

“She’s made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you’re going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life,” he added.