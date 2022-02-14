 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s silence over ‘Queen Camilla’ bid branded ‘insulting’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Royal experts have branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s silence over Queen’s sincere request regarding Duchess Camilla’s future title.

In a piece for Fabulous, royal author and biographer Tom Bower branded the silence ‘utterly insulting’ towards the Queen.

In his piece for the site, he also went on to write, "Their insult was surely deliberate.”

"It has been said by a number of people that Harry has always disliked Camilla and blamed her for wrecking his parents’ marriage.

Before concluding he also added, "Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war. It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated."

This claim comes amid reports that a slimmed-down monarchy would see Prince Charles sharing his coronation day with wife Duchess Camilla, in a bid to lower financial pressure on taxpayers.

More From Entertainment:

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored
Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana
Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra
Designer Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

Designer Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Queen spends first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's 'thoughtful' gestures

Queen spends first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's 'thoughtful' gestures
Police seek suspect in shooting outside Justin Bieber's Super Bowl party

Police seek suspect in shooting outside Justin Bieber's Super Bowl party
Victoria Beckham receives swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day wish from David Beckham

Victoria Beckham receives swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day wish from David Beckham
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn eyeing podcast to air family feud?

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn eyeing podcast to air family feud?
Piers Morgan sparks anger as he takes a savage swipe at David Beckham

Piers Morgan sparks anger as he takes a savage swipe at David Beckham
Are Kanye West, Julia Fox breaking up?: 'Trouble in paradise looms!'

Are Kanye West, Julia Fox breaking up?: 'Trouble in paradise looms!'
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for covid-19
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit 'strange' milestone without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hit 'strange' milestone without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all