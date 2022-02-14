 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Victoria Beckham receives swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day wish from David Beckham

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Victoria Beckham is receiving all the love on Valentine’s Day as her hubby David Beckham just shared a lovely note to make the day even more special.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, the English footballer dropped a throwback picture of the couple from 1998 when they announced their engagement. The pair can be seen gleaming with happiness as the Spice Girls singer flaunted her ring.

Beckham’s post also included the lovebird’s recent photo as they get soaked in sun.

Their 10-year-old daughter Harper also received love from his father who promised her to be his valentine ‘always.’

The Manchester United alum captioned the post, “Happy valentines to my girls.. 2 beautiful & strong women.”

“BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you @victoriabeckham,” he added.

Meanwhile the 47-year-old singer also poured her admiration over hubby as she shared throwback photos of the couple’s honeymoon on her social media account.

“Valentine's Day memories @davidbeckham taken on our honeymoon in the South of France! He's always been obsessed with his hair! I love you @davidbeckham,” she wrote.


