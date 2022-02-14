Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton were said to have completely disregarded any idea of naming their daughter Princess Charlotte after the Queen or Princess Diana due to security fears.

According to documentary Secrets of Royal Palaces’, Richard Kaye discussed that the Cambridges did not want to give a first name that related to the two women because Charlotte would then be compared to her namesake.

Instead, the couple opted to give Charlotte a second name, Diana, so that Prince William’s mother would still be honoured.

"I think he very wisely decided not to give Charlotte his mother's name as her first name," he aid.

"Everything she did and said would have been compared with her.

"By giving Diana as the middle name, it means Diana is still there."

Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the exact opposite having named their daughter Lilibet Diana which honours both the Queen and Princess Diana.