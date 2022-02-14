Prince Harry and Meghan making all efforts to boost popularity in US, claims expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the royal family and moved to the US in 2020, are seemingly uninterested to persuade Britons and making all efforts to to boost their popularity in the US.

The UK "is not their market anymore" as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus efforts on the US, claimed a royal correspondent Rebecca English.

This comes after the couple suffered another slump in UK poll ratings, while the rest of the Royal Family jumped in popularity.



When asked if the Sussexes care about UK popularity, Ms English said: "When it comes to the Sussexes, the answer is flatly no. For them, the UK is not their market any more. They have other fish to fry in the US."



"It is encouraging that the rest of the Royal Family members are uniformly up in popularity. It is a battle for them to stay relevant in the modern age, but it seems to be working."

A poll by JL Partners for The Daily Mail this week showed 41 percent viewed the Duke of Sussex positively compared to 54 percent who viewed him negatively, giving him a net approval of -13 points.

Meghan Markle was liked by 31 percent and disliked by 61 percent giving her a net approval of -30 points in the same survey, of 1054 UK adults conducted on February 8.

Royal correspondent Richard Eden pointed to public efforts from the couple to "befriend genuine Hollywood stars" as an attempt "to boost popularity".