Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox have ended their open relationship after weeks of whirlwind romance.



“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” her rep said in a statement to Page Six, “but they are no longer together.”



The 32-year-old actress recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ: "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"



On the other hand, Kanye, 44, spent Super Bowl Sunday on a social media tirade in which he shared that he had cut Kid Cudi from his new album and bashed Pete Davidson.



The split comes amid Kanye West's claims that her estranged wife Kim Kardashian and kids would eventually return to him.