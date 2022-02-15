 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in 'Love Hostel'

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra talks about the emotional challenges she faced in upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel’with actor Vikrant Massey.

The actress says that her role in the movie was ‘emotionally taxing’.

"It was a difficult film for me to shoot because it was emotionally quite taxing. I'd joke with friends that I had to take therapy simultaneously— the film is that powerful. It is an emotionally heavy film but one which I truly enjoyed being a part of," says Pagglait star.

Love Hostel is a story about a rebellious couple Jyoti and Ashu played by Malhotra and Massey, who are on a run for life as they are being followed by a ruthless mercenary played by Bobby Doel.

The 29-year-old actress added, "This film pushed me to a place where I hadn't ventured before. It's a tough role; it required me to be in a certain state of mind. The film is also something one hasn't seen onscreen before. It was a truly exhilarating experience.”

Directed by Shanker Raman, the film deals with the subject of honour killing surrounding two lovers who fight bloodshed and killings.

