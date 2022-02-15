Reese Witherspoon shares adorable Valentine's Day message with Jim Toth

American actor Reese Witherspoon used her Instagram account to share Valentine's Day message with her husband Jim Toth.



The Academy Award winner, 45 wished his partner a happy Valentine's Day on Monday and posted a heart-melting note pinned with some throwback photos of the pair.

Sharing the pictures, the Legally Blonde actor wrote, "Love my Valentine."

Shortly after Witherspoon shared the post, fans and her loved ones also flooded the comment section with sweet wishes.



"Cuties," her daughter Ava Phillippe responded while Zooey Deschanel wrote: "You guys are cute!!"

"Just a couple of dang cuties!" Mamrie Hart echoed the sentiment in another comment.

Witherspoon also gave a glimpse at the arrangement of red roses and chocolates Toth, 51, surprised her with for the romantic holiday.

To note, Witherspoon celebrated her and Toth's 10th-anniversary last year with a heartfelt tribute. "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," she wrote at the time. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!"