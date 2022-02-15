 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Vanessa Bryant honours late Kobe Bryant as her ‘forever Valentine’

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day with a special Instagram post
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband on Valentine’s Day with a special Instagram post.

Vanessa turned to the photo-sharing app on Monday to share a throwback photo with her husband, who passed away in a horrific helicopter crash two years ago, with a heartwarming caption on the special day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine. #AmoreMio #TiAmo #PerSempre,” she wrote, also adding several coloured hearts to the caption.

Vanessa’s loving post was a hit with her 15.4 million followers, racking up more than 2.5 million likes on the app in about 20 hours.

Kobe tied the knot with Vanessa in 2001 and the powerhouse couple shared four daughters together; Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Gianna also passed away with her father in the crash.

