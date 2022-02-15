Lahore, Rawalpindi schools to resume normal classes from tomorrow: Murad Raas

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas. — Twitter/File

Lahore, Rawalpindi schools to return to normal schedule from tomorrow, announces Murad Raas.

Decision applicable to all private and public schools.

Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi were closed last month due to rising COVID cases.

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Tuesday that all public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi will return to their normal schedule from tomorrow onwards like the rest of the province.

"All public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi to return to their normal schedule starting tomorrow February 16, 2022, along with the rest of Punjab," tweeted Raas.

In view of the decision, the provincial education minister urged everyone to follow government issued COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).



Murad Raas issues updates on schools for Lahore, Rawalpindi

Last month, Raas had issued an update for schools in the province's megacities — Lahore and Rawalpindi — as the country saw a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

In a statement on Twitter, the education minister said in all public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi, classes up to grade 6 will continue in a staggered manner — 50% students each day — until February 15.

Earlier, the restriction was imposed till January 31 and was limited to Lahore.

The education minister said classes 7 to 12 will remain on the previous schedule (continue with strict SOPs and all students vaccinated). "Please follow COVID SOPs."