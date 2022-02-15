Kate Middleton broke down in tears on wedding day after her top secret leaked

 
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Kate Middleton was in tears after a key detail of her and Prince William's wedding day got out over a decade ago.

The Duchess of Cambridge wanted to keep the details of her bridal outfit a complete surprise until the moment she finally walked down the aisle to wed Prince William.

Kate had a plan to surprise the world with her gorgeous look and wedding dress she wore at the time when she walked down the aisle on April 29, 2011.

However, the designer was revealed, by a media outlet. The wedding dress worn by Catherine Middleton at her wedding to Prince William on was designed by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen.

Prince William's sweet heart had hoped to keep the designer's name quiet until the wedding, the publication even wrote in their piece at the time while blowing the secret. Kate's wedding dress was widely anticipated and generated much comment in the media.

The dress and its maker were not formally announced until the Duchess stepped from her car to enter Westminster Abbey just prior to the service.

William's bride Kate Middleton, who had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret, produced some tears when she found the details got out.

