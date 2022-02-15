 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry is said to be “livid” over the news of Camilla becoming Queen and that he will use his anger to unleash a new wave of bombshell claims.

Former royal aide Paul Burrell spoke to Closer magazine and said that even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to reveal their opinion over the matter, he said that the announcement is “like a red rag to a bull for Harry”.

The news is said to make feel Prince Harry "betrayed" as his late mother Princess Diana should have gotten the honour.  

"He'll be angry. While I don't think he has disdain for Camilla as a person, I think it'll rile him and he'll feel betrayed that she'll now be Queen when that should have been his mother. He'll be livid."

He added that the Duke of Sussex will likely "tell the world what he thinks and feels about Camilla" with "more bombshells, teasers, and titbits leaked into the press."

