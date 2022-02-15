 
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in civil sex case

Queen's son Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US, according to documents.

Court documents show the Duke of York will make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

In a letter submitted to the US District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with [Jeffrey] Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Virginia Giuffre had been suing the  UK's prince, claiming Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17.

A document submitted to a US court on Tuesday said Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre had reached an out-of-court settlement.

Prince Andrew had "never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character" and that he recognised she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks", the document stated.

