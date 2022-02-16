Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai

Bappi Lahiri passes away in Mumbai at 69

Bappi Lahiri, famous Indian musician and composer, has passed away in Mumbai.

As per news agency PTI, the veteran singer suffered multiple diseases before he breathed his last on Tuesday at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69.



Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, evaluated: "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,"



Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, was famous for composing songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam.

The news of his demise comes after rumours spread in September about his deteriorating health.

“I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I’ve lost my voice. It’s ridiculous and I’m really unhappy," he denied all the hearsay at that time.

