Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi dubbed 'cutest' big sister for Wolf, here's why

Kylie Jenner older child, daughter Stormi, is in awe of her new baby brother!

As per a report by PEOPLE, the four-year-old is trying to be hands-on in 'helping out' her 24-year-old mother with Wolf.

"She is the cutest big sister," said the source. "She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him."

Another insider shared previously: "Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot. They still don't officially live together, but doing what works best for them."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son was born on February 2. The makeup mogul late turned to her Instagram Stories to unveil the name of the baby.

"Wolf Webster," she wrote, adding a white heart emoticon.

