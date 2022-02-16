Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to his wife Deepika Padukone’s performance in her recently released film Gehraiyaan, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role



Commenting on Deepika’s Instagram post, Ranveer said, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film!

“You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! What an extraordinary artiste you are!”

Ranveer further said “Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic.”

Earlier, Deepika said that she was ‘truly grateful and humbled’ for the super response to Gehraiyaan.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the film, saying, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist.”

The Padmaavat actress further said, “While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released on February 11, 2022.